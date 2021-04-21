Sidley, Jones Day Rep $500M Koch Investment In Mavenir

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP-represented telecommunications software provider Mavenir said Wednesday a Jones Day-led Koch Industries investment unit has taken a $500 million minority stake in the business. Mavenir and Koch Strategic Platforms, or KSP, said in the joint statement that private equity firm Siris Capital Group LLC is keeping its majority stake in the company while the deal will see Koch Industries help accelerate growth for the technology business "We have built a next-generation software platform that has driven, and will continue to drive, the digital transformation of mission-critical networks," Mavenir President and CEO Pardeep Kohli said in the statement. "Together with...

