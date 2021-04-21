Sens Revive Bill To Expand Small Business Retirement Plans

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan Senate bill proposed Wednesday would increase the annual amount of contributions employees can make to government-run retirement savings plans for small businesses. The SIMPLE Plan Modernization Act, introduced by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and co-sponsored by Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., would raise the contribution limit to $16,500 from $13,500 for businesses with 25 or fewer employees. The bill would modify the Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees, an IRA plan created in the Small Business Job Protection Act of 1996 for employers that can't afford to give employees access to traditional retirement plans such as 401(k)s. Businesses with 100...

