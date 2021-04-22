Maynard Opens Atlanta Office With 2 Ex-DLA Piper Partners

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Maynard Cooper & Gale LLP is the latest law firm to open a new office in Atlanta and has brought on two former DLA Piper partners to lead its first foray in Georgia and advise the securities industry as part of its securities litigation practice, the firm announced Wednesday. Terry R. Weiss and Stefanie M. Wayco were named as shareholders for the firm's new Atlanta office — its twelfth office in the country — to advise clients, including financial services firms, broker-dealers, investment advisers, prime brokers, clearing firms and securities industry professionals, on regulatory and enforcement issues, civil disputes and internal...

