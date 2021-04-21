GOP Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Ramp Up Sanctions On Iran

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A group of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bill on Wednesday to increase sanctions on Iran amid the Biden administration's attempts to reenter the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, seeking to codify the "maximum pressure campaign" pursued under the Trump administration. The Maximum Pressure Act would implement the "toughest sanctions bill on Iran ever proposed by Congress," with the aims of preventing Iran from obtaining ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons and funding international terrorism, according to the Republican Study Committee's announcement. The RSC is a caucus of 154 conservative GOP members, the party's largest House caucus. Rep. Jim...

