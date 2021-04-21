Breitling Auditor To Pay $7M To Settle Negligence Claims

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Rothstein Kass & Co. has agreed to pay $7 million to settle claims that its handling of audits allowed a $32.8 million fraud scheme by the former CEO of Breitling Energy Corp. to fly under the radar, according to court filings Wednesday. Thomas L. Taylor III, the receiver for Breitling and the estate of its former CEO and self-described "frack master" Christopher Faulkner, asked a Texas federal court to approve a deal to settle negligence claims against accounting firm Rothstein Kass in connection with an audit it performed for two Breitling entities in 2014. Taylor had alleged the "clean" audit opinion...

