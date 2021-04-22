Ore. Water Group Wants In On Tribe's Irrigation Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A water users group has asked an Oregon federal court to let it intervene in a tribal suit claiming the U.S. government illegally agreed to irrigation that will drain a lake inhabited by two endangered species of fish, saying members' water supply is at risk. The nonprofit Klamath Water Users Association asserted Wednesday in its motion to intervene in the suit leveled earlier this month by the Klamath Tribes, a federally recognized Native American nation, that the relief requested by the tribes would diminish the supply of water available to the association's members through the government's Klamath Project. The association argued...

