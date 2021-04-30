Huawei Sued Over UK 3G Standard-Essential Patents

Law360, London (April 30, 2021, 5:19 PM BST) -- Japanese sovereign patent fund Godo Kaisha has sued Chinese rival Huawei for infringing its U.K. patents for mobile phone technology by offering devices to U.K. customers without a license. Godo Kaisha IP Bridge 1, which has recently bought patents from other tech giants including LG Electronics, Panasonic Corp. and Hitachi Ltd., tells the High Court in a Jan. 13 lawsuit that has just been made public that Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. has violated a series of standard-essential patents by offering up mobile devices, including Huawei's P30 Pro, to customers in the U.K., despite not owning the patent or having a license....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS