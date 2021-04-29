Vodafone Settles £10M Commission Suit With SIM-Card Seller

Law360, London (April 29, 2021, 1:06 PM BST) -- Vodafone has settled a £10 million ($14 million) lawsuit brought against it by a SIM card distributor claiming missing commission payments for selling the telecommunications giant's cellphone plans in stores. Sim Local's claim against Vodafone Ltd. has been stayed after the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement on April 9, according to a Tomlin order filed at the High Court in London. Signing off the order on April 20, Judge Andrew Foxton said that Vodafone and Sim Local could apply to the courts without launching fresh legal action if they need help to enforce the agreement. He did not make an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS