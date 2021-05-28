Fund Manager Fights €1.6M Suit Over Register Strike Off

Law360, London (May 28, 2021, 1:50 PM BST) -- A German investor has fought back against a €1.6 million ($1.9 million) lawsuit brought by its would-be investment partner, telling the court that the breakdown of the partnership was an administrative error. Investment manager Franz Mörsdorf, the director of Deutsche Real Estate Asset Management Ltd., told the High Court in a May 4 defense, which has recently been made public, that its potential partner, RiverRock, did not have the right to end the contract when it discovered that his firm had been removed from the Companies House register. RiverRock entered into an agreement with Mörsdorf and another German fund manager, Nicolaus Harnack, that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS