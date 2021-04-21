NLRB Keeps 'Contract Bar' Despite Floating Changes

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board decided Wednesday to stand by its "contract bar" doctrine shielding unions with active contracts from removal, nine months after detailing plans to review the doctrine and inviting stakeholder input. The board reversed a regional official's decision granting Mountaire Farms worker Oscar Cruz Sosa's bid for a vote on whether to decertify his United Food and Commercial Workers unit, saying a so-called union security clause in the parties' collective bargaining agreement is legal. The board also said it had decided not to adjust the contract bar, keeping its policy intact despite signals that the board's Republican majority aimed...

