Wind Farms Fight Citi's $118M Bill For Texas Storm Energy

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 11:44 PM EDT) -- Two wind farms asked a Texas state court Wednesday to block Citibank NA from foreclosing on their businesses, after the bank's energy unit billed them more than $118 million for replacement power during the deadly winter storm earlier this year, noting that prices increased by 30,000% during the storm. Shannon Wind LLC and Flat Top Wind I LLC, which are both owned by the Canadian energy company Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., said in separate petitions that they told the bank they were exempted from the staggering bills by force majeure clauses, but that Citigroup Energy Inc. wrongly rejected their claims....

