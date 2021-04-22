Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bar Louie Gets Ch.11 Liquidation Plan Confirmed

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt gastropub chain Bar Louie cleared a final wind-up hurdle for remnants of its former 134-site business, securing plan confirmation in Delaware for a Chapter 11 liquidation of its remaining assets.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath approved the debtor's Chapter 11 plan on Wednesday, a little more than a year after the sale of most of the business to a top creditor and stalking horse bidder following efforts to market the company that failed to attract any other interested parties.

The stalking horse, a group led by Antares Capital LP, offered to give up a combined $82.5 million in secured...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!