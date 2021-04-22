Bar Louie Gets Ch.11 Liquidation Plan Confirmed

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt gastropub chain Bar Louie cleared a final wind-up hurdle for remnants of its former 134-site business, securing plan confirmation in Delaware for a Chapter 11 liquidation of its remaining assets. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath approved the debtor's Chapter 11 plan on Wednesday, a little more than a year after the sale of most of the business to a top creditor and stalking horse bidder following efforts to market the company that failed to attract any other interested parties. The stalking horse, a group led by Antares Capital LP, offered to give up a combined $82.5 million in secured...

