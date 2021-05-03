Fla. Legal Aid Orgs Confront Sweeping Proposed Changes

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Legal aid organizations are slated to urge the Florida Supreme Court this week against adopting measures that would radically shift how funds from interest on attorney trust accounts are doled out by the Florida Bar Foundation, which the organizations say could make it more difficult to provide services to low-income individuals. The state high court will hear oral arguments Wednesday on the proposed amendments, which include a controversial rule requiring the Florida Bar Foundation to disburse any interest on trust account, or IOTA, funds to legal aid organizations within six months of receipt. The amendments would also cap overhead expenditures at 10 percent and bar...

