Tory Donor Regains Access To 'Stolen' Email Cache

Law360, London (April 22, 2021, 3:39 PM BST) -- A prominent Conservative donor and his son can have access to an archive of emails allegedly stolen by their former lawyer after they told a judge that a fashion mogul had used them for blackmail over the collapse of an Icelandic bank. Judge Adam Johnson has ordered Kevin Stanford to allow solicitors for David Rowland and his son, Jonathan, to capture and electronic image of a cache of emails belonging to the businessman, according to an April 21 order at the High Court. Stanford, a former fashion executive, has accused the Rowlands of fraud in connection with the collapse of Kaupthing Group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS