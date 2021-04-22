Transport Costs Already Factored Into Import Tax, ECJ Says

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Transportation costs that a Lithuanian company negotiated on imports from a company in Belarus shouldn't be counted twice for tax purposes, even if they cost more than the goods, the Court of Justice of the European Union found Thursday. The Lithuanian company, Lifosa UAB, imported fertilizer supplies from the Belarusian company in a negotiated agreement whereby Lifosa would not have to pay for the costs of shipping the supplies, the court ruled. Therefore, the shipping costs were already included in the price Lifosa paid and should not be added again, even though they were more expensive than the supplies, the court...

