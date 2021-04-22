Google Urged To Tackle Misleading Insurance Adverts

Law360, London (April 22, 2021, 5:15 PM BST) -- A consumer group has called on search giant Google to do more to tackle online advertisements that could be costing insurance customers extra money and misdirecting some to third-party companies to handle their claims. People trying to make insurance claims are dialing premium-rate numbers because "click to dial" adverts appear above insurers' websites on Google, Which? said in a report released on Wednesday. The adverts display a phone number and a button with the message "click to call," which connects them to their insurer — but through a premium-rate phone number, the consumer group warned. Which? analyzed the search results for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS