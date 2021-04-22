3 Firms Build SPAC Deal For $2.2B Real Estate Tech Provider

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 10:16 AM EDT) -- SmartRent.com, which provides enterprise smart home automation technology for property owners and renters, will go public at a roughly $2.2 billion equity value by merging with a special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Thursday, in a deal crafted by DLA Piper, Gibson Dunn and Simpson Thacher. The agreement unites SmartRent.com Inc. and Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I, a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC backed by real estate-focused venture capital firm Fifth Wall, the companies said in a statement. The resulting entity will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The deal will allow SmartRent to expand its business into regions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS