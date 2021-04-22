Akin Gump Adds Ex-Schulte Roth Hedge Funds Atty In NY

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has poached a lawyer with extensive experience in hedge fund and private equity matters from Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, the firm said Thursday. Brian T. Daly, a partner and eight-year veteran of Schulte Roth's investment funds practice, will join Akin Gump's investment management practice in New York, where he will bring in two decades of experience in private practice and as general counsel and chief compliance officer of several top-class investment management firms, the firm said in a statement. Akin Gump chairperson Kim Koopersmith, hailed Daly's arrival as a strategic hiring to advance...

