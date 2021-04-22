Ex-MoFo Operations Manager Cops To Illicit Spending Spree

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP's former operations manager in Washington, D.C,. has pled guilty to using his corporate credit card for more than $400,000 in unauthorized personal purchases, including an '80s prom king costume, a diamond pinkie ring and "butt-enhancing" trunks. Andrew Robertson pled guilty Wednesday in District of Columbia federal court to felony mail fraud after prosecutors alleged that he used the corporate card for an extensive list of designer clothes and sneakers, $45,000 for renting out storage units and nearly $275,000 that he transferred to his personal PayPal account, according to court documents. Morrison & Foerster appointed Robertson as its...

