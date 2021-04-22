NYC Fast Food Worker Protections May Portend 'At Will' Shift

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Earlier this year, New York City passed two laws that will fundamentally alter the bedrock of U.S. employment law. Taking effect on July 4, these new laws will effectively eliminate employment-at-will in the fast food industry by requiring employers to have either a bona fide economic reason or just cause following progressive discipline before terminating any employee. These laws grant fast food workers safeguards traditionally unavailable in the private sector absent a union contract and may foreshadow additional restrictions on employers' ability to manage their workforce. Employment-At-Will: The Bedrock of U.S. Employment Law Employment-at-will is a hallmark of American employment law....

