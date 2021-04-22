Cooley-Led NeuroPace Raises $102M After Brief CFIUS Pause

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Cooley-represented epilepsy treatment business NeuroPace's stock soared Thursday in its $102 million Nasdaq debut and closed up nearly 47% in an offering that came after a brief pause in the process following news of an inquiry it said may involve the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. Mountain View, Calif.-based NeuroPace Inc. said in a statement late Wednesday it sold 6 million shares at $17 each, at the high end of its range of $15 to $17 apiece, and its underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 900,000 shares, which could raise another $15.3 million....

