High Court OKs Challenging Social Security Judges In Court

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 10:40 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court handed a victory to Social Security applicants Thursday in their fight to revive benefit claims denied by improperly appointed agency judges, ruling the Eighth and Tenth circuits shouldn't have rejected their requests for new hearings because they hadn't challenged the judges' appointments before the agency. The justices held unanimously in two consolidated cases that the two circuits should have joined the Third, Fourth and Sixth circuits in allowing applicants to request new hearings in federal court due to Trump-era violations of the U.S. Constitution's appointments clause at the Social Security Administration. In fact, courts are better suited...

