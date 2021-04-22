Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court OKs Challenging Social Security Judges In Court

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 10:40 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court handed a victory to Social Security applicants Thursday in their fight to revive benefit claims denied by improperly appointed agency judges, ruling the Eighth and Tenth circuits shouldn't have rejected their requests for new hearings because they hadn't challenged the judges' appointments before the agency.

The justices held unanimously in two consolidated cases that the two circuits should have joined the Third, Fourth and Sixth circuits in allowing applicants to request new hearings in federal court due to Trump-era violations of the U.S. Constitution's appointments clause at the Social Security Administration.

In fact, courts are better suited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!