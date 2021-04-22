Okla. Gov. Signs Missing, Murdered Indigenous People Bill

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill known as "Ida's Law," named for a missing member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, to encourage state and federal authorities to work together to tackle the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in the state. Stitt, an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation, signed Senate Bill 172 into law on Tuesday, calling for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to work with the U.S. Attorney's Office and the U.S. Department of Justice to create a database of information on missing and murdered Indigenous persons cases. The law will also create an...

