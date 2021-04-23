What High Court Is Considering In Assignor Estoppel Case

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court heard argument on April 21 in Minerva Surgical Inc. v. Hologic Inc. At stake is the continued vitality, or not, of the doctrine of assignor estoppel. Put generally, that rule holds that one who assigns patent rights may not later challenge their validity. The underlying rationale, sometimes uncharitably labeled bait-and-switch, is that the assignor should not be entitled to receive the pecuniary or other benefits of sale, on the one hand, while being able to attack the legitimacy of that property later, particularly when engaging in activity arguably covered by patent claims stemming from the assigned rights....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS