FTC's Body Cam Case Stays Paused For High Court Petition

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has extended its pause of a Federal Trade Commission in-house case challenging Axon's acquisition of a police body cam supplier while the company petitions the Supreme Court for review of its constitutional challenge to the agency's process and structure. A Ninth Circuit panel issued an order Wednesday granting Axon Enterprise Inc.'s bid to extend an emergency stay issued in October pausing the FTC's administrative trial targeting the completed deal. The commission's in-house case will now stay on ice while Axon asks the justices to take up its case alleging the agency's merger review process violates its constitutional rights....

