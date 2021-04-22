NYC Councilman Cops To Tax Fraud, Aims To Complete Term

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- New York City Councilman Chaim Deutsch on Thursday admitted to evading taxes in connection with outside income he earned from his real estate management business, but indicated he plans to finish out his term in office. Deutsch, 52, a Democrat who represents parts of southern Brooklyn, was charged and pled guilty to a one-count information accusing him of filing a false tax return, a misdemeanor, during a teleconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge James Cott of the Southern District of New York. Prosecutors say Deutsch was the sole owner of real estate management company Chasa Management Inc. Around March 2016, he filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS