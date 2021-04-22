Del. Judge Puts Off Discovery Issue In Venezuela Award Row

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Thursday declined to decide whether to block a Dutch subsidiary of glassmaker Owens-Illinois from issuing a subpoena to the chairman of the Venezuelan state-owned PDVSA as it looks to prove that the company can be held accountable for a more than $583 million arbitral award against Caracas. Ahead of a hearing next week on OI European Group BV's motion for a seizure order over PDVSA's shares in PDV Holding Inc., the indirect parent of petroleum company Citgo, U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark concluded during a teleconference that he would instead take Petróleos de Venezuela SA's motion...

