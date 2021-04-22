Greystone Provides $43M For Fla. Apartment Complex

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Greystone said Thursday it has provided $43 million in financing to K&J Residential Group for a multifamily property in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The HUD-insured loan is for Kitterman Woods, a 396-unit apartment complex. The loan is for 35 years at a fixed interest rate. Florida-based K&J will use proceeds from the loan to refinance existing debt at the property, the companies said. Greystone did not disclose the precise rate of interest, but said it was "in the very low 2%'s." The company said it has "done numerous successful financings for K&J" in the past. "We are always grateful when clients...

