Employment Authority: Impact Of EEOC's Hiring Campaign

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with a look at what the EEOC's new hiring campaign may mean for employers; reporting on how lawmakers are taking aim at pay gaps by championing salary history ban legislation; and takeaways from the NLRB's punt on changes to the "contract bar" doctrine. Find these stories and more great labor and employment law coverage in Law360 Employment Authority. Take advantage of a complimentary, limited-time sneak peek by signing up for one or more of the Employment Authority newsletters here. (iStockPhoto/designer491) DISCRIMINATION EEOC Hiring Bump May Mean Faster...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS