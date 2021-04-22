Tax Dodger Appealed Tax Row Too Early, 10th Circ. Says

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A man who pled guilty to tax evasion cannot appeal a U.S. Tax Court order that upheld unpaid taxes assessed by the Internal Revenue Service because the ruling wasn't final, the Tenth Circuit said Thursday. A three-judge panel found that John Thomas Minemyer's appeal of orders by the Tax Court, which rejected his motion to have his case reconsidered and upheld most of the assessed tax deficiency, were invalid. The partial ruling by the Tax Court left unresolved civil fraud penalties for one year of tax evasion, preventing Minemyer from appealing the orders, the opinion said. "Here, the Tax Court's partial...

