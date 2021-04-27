Cider Maker Sued For £1.4M After Ending Jockey Club Tie-In

Law360, London (April 27, 2021, 3:58 PM BST) -- The U.K's largest commercial horse racing organization has sued cider maker Bulmers Ltd., seeking at least £1.4 million ($2 million) after the beverage giant backed out of a sponsorship deal. Jockey Club Racecourses Ltd. — which runs 15 racecourses in Britain — has accused Ireland-based Bulmers in a High Court claim of defaulting on a series of sponsorship and hospitality fees after wrongly claiming it could pull the plug on a branding partnership. The four-year agreement was supposed to run until 2022, according to the lawsuit. The brand, which is known as Magners outside Ireland, was unveiled as the exclusive sponsor of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS