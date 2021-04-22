9th Circ. Punts Pot Co.'s Constitutional Attack on Tax Clause

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit shot down the cannabis industry's latest challenge to a tax code clause that bars pot businesses from taking deductions on Thursday after the court said it wouldn't consider an argument that the clause is unconstitutional. California cannabis company Harborside took on the clause, 280E, as it fought back against a nearly $30 million bill for back taxes from the IRS. The case drew attention for years as it wound its way through the U.S. Tax Court and up to the Ninth Circuit, attacking 280E as an unfair and unconstitutional burden on businesses in the rapidly expanding legal marijuana...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS