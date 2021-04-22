Pot Co. Verano To Spend More Than $200M On Pa. Business

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Verano Holdings Corp. announced Thursday that it will be expanding its Pennsylvania presence with two cultivation facilities and equity in a permit for six dispensaries, as part of two Dorsey & Whitney LLP and Feuerstein Kulick LLP-steered deals worth more than $200 million. The agreements are for all of the issued and outstanding equity interests in Agri-Kind LLC, Agronomed Holdings Inc. and Agronomed Biologics LLC, Verano said in its announcement. The deals will see the Illinois-based cannabis company add the equity in two cultivation licenses for one active location and another facility that is under construction, as well as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS