Mass. Gov. Fired Agency Head For 'Political Cover,' Suit Says

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The former head of the Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing hit Gov. Charlie Baker with a federal suit Wednesday claiming the administration coerced him into apologizing and ultimately fired him after an old photo surfaced of his fraternity alumni allegedly doing a Nazi salute. Steven Florio said Baker, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and other administration officials orchestrated a sham investigation into him after a 1990 yearbook photo became public in which members of Florio's Kappa Gamma fraternity at Gallaudet University appeared to be wearing Ku Klux Klan uniforms and doing a Sieg Heil salute. Not only was...

