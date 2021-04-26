Ga. Gov. Weighing Candidates For New State Court Judgeship

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Georgia's Gov. Brian Kemp is set to select one of three candidates who were shortlisted for a Superior Court judge position after a new law added an 11th seat to the Cobb Judicial Circuit. The candidates are serving in legal or judicial positions in the public sector. The state's Judicial Nominating Commission sent its shortlist to the governor after it narrowed the candidates from eight applicants. Here, Law360 looks at the Cobb Judicial Circuit vacancy and the candidates hoping to fill that role. The Vacancy In July, Kemp signed H.B. 786 into law, creating Superior Court judgeships in the Cobb, Flint...

