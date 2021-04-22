Ball State University Not To Blame For Student Hit By Car

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Indiana Court of Appeals on Thursday threw out a suit by a Ball State University student alleging that it and the city of Muncie created a hazardous condition that caused her to be hit by a car near the campus, finding that neither the school nor the city owed a duty to protect her. The panel affirmed a summary judgment against Sarah Swingley, finding that the school had no control over the area where the accident took place and that the city had no knowledge of any defect or hazardous condition for which she could blame the accident. According to...

