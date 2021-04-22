Outgoing Ga. Appeals Court Chief Is Eager For Presiding Role

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals will get a new chief on July 1, when Chief Judge Christopher J. McFadden steps down at the end of a two-year term while hoping to keep a leadership role on the court. Judge McFadden, who has spent a decade on Georgia's only state intermediate appellate court bench, will be replaced as chief judge on July 1 by current Vice Chief Judge Brian M. Rickman. Tradition on the court is that Judge Rickman would appoint Judge McFadden as a presiding judge for one of the appellate court's five divisions, Judge McFadden told Law360 on Thursday, saying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS