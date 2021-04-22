Dems Call For State, Local ICE Partnerships To End

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Congressional Democrats revived a bill Thursday that would bar the deputization of local and state police departments to enforce immigration laws under a program run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The PROTECT Immigration Act would rescind the 287(g) program, which allows ICE to enter into agreements with state and local law enforcement agencies for the purposes of enforcing federal immigration law. The bill was filed by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. Legislators say the ramp-up of the program by the Trump administration created a "culture of fear in immigrant communities" and eroded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS