Senate Labor Committee Sets Hearing For NLRB GC

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Senators will have their chance to question President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as general counsel for the National Labor Relations Board next week, a Senate committee announced Thursday, more than two months after she was tapped for the position. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee set a hearing for the morning of April 29 for senators to question Jennifer Abruzzo, counsel for the Communications Workers of America, whom Biden nominated as NLRB general counsel in February. The hearing is the first major step in the confirmation process for Abruzzo, who would take over for Peter Sung Ohr, who...

