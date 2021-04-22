Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. Revives Part Of Detroit Cop's Race Harassment Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Black Detroit cop can't sue the city's Police Department for racial harassment but can ask jurors to decide whether he was unlawfully punished for complaining about an incident in which fellow officers cuffed and detained him, the Sixth Circuit ruled Thursday.

A three-judge panel upheld part of a 2019 ruling by U.S. District Judge Nancy G. Edmunds awarding the city of Detroit and various Police Department officials summary judgment over hostile work environment claims brought by Officer Johnny Strickland under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

In reviewing Strickland's race-based hostility claim, the panel said the harassment he endured wasn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!