6th Circ. Revives Part Of Detroit Cop's Race Harassment Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Black Detroit cop can't sue the city's Police Department for racial harassment but can ask jurors to decide whether he was unlawfully punished for complaining about an incident in which fellow officers cuffed and detained him, the Sixth Circuit ruled Thursday. A three-judge panel upheld part of a 2019 ruling by U.S. District Judge Nancy G. Edmunds awarding the city of Detroit and various Police Department officials summary judgment over hostile work environment claims brought by Officer Johnny Strickland under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. In reviewing Strickland's race-based hostility claim, the panel said the harassment he endured wasn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS