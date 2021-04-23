Aon Hewitt Beats Suit Over Hospital Pension Wind-Down

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has ruled that Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting Inc. and a subsidiary's handling of a hospital pension plan they were hired to wind down was aboveboard, rejecting Foundation Resolution Corp.'s claims that their strategy violated federal benefits law. U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr. issued an order Thursday that followed an eight-day bench trial, finding that Aon Hewitt and Alight did not violate the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by embarking on a risky strategy that FRC claimed ended up costing the hospital workers' plan millions of dollars. FRC, which runs Citrus Memorial Hospital in Florida, had...

