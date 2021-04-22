Bayer Paid Roundup Plaintiff To Appeal Its Own Win, Attys Say

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 11:30 PM EDT) -- Bayer AG paid a man who alleged the weedkiller Roundup caused his cancer to appeal the dismissal of one of his claims in hopes of creating an appellate precedent that could jeopardize thousands of similar cases across the country, third-party attorneys said in a letter to the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday. The alleged "pay-to-appeal scheme" also requires plaintiff John Carson to fork over nearly $100,000 if he decides to drop his appeal, which was filed earlier this year and is pending. The appeal challenges Bayer's argument that a federal law preempts state law claims alleging that Monsanto failed to warn that...

