FCA Warns Against Subprime Lender's Restructuring Plan

Law360, London (April 23, 2021, 2:51 PM BST) -- Provident Financial PLC's proposed restructuring will likely leave customers with significantly less redress for claims against the subprime lender, Britain's financial watchdog has warned after a court waved through the £50 million ($69 million) scheme. In a letter from Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers at the Financial Conduct Authority, to Provident CEO Malcolm Le May dated April 19 and made public Thursday, the City watchdog said it didn't support Provident's plan to restructure its debt using a scheme of arrangement under the Companies Act 2006. The FCA warned creditors of Provident — the lender's past and present customers and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS