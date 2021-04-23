UK Judge Won't Invalidate Alcon's Glaucoma Treatment Patent

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A United Kingdom judge on Friday upheld the validity of a glaucoma treatment patent owned by Novartis AG spinoff Alcon, which had been challenged by generic-drug companies. High Court Judge Richard Meade rejected arguments that Alcon Research LLC's patent was invalid as either obvious or anticipated. Accord-UK Ltd. — which used to be Actavis — and Aspire Pharma Ltd. had already admitted that their generic products infringe, making validity the only question, according to the ruling. The drug at issue, travoprost, is sold under the brand name Travatan. The eye drops are used to treat high pressure inside the eye, including...

