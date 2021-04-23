Pollen St. Joins UK Co. For £200M Mortgage Broker Buy-Up

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- British real estate, mortgage and valuation company LSL Property Services PLC detailed plans Friday to buy up and combine mortgage brokers across the U.K. through a £200 million ($277 million) venture with Pollen Street Capital. Pollen Street, an investment management company with offices in London and New York, expects to pour up to £62.4 million into the project — called Pivotal Growth Ltd. — through a mix of £19.1 million in equity and £43.3 million in debt. LSL will put forward up to £19.1 million in equity as well, plus as much as £14.4 million in debt. The broker buy-up venture...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS