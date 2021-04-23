Coca-Cola Accused Of Cutting Out UK Wholesaler In New Suit

Law360, London (April 23, 2021, 5:29 PM BST) -- A British food wholesaler has sued Coca-Cola at a U.K. tribunal for abusing its market dominance, accusing the soft drinks giant of acquiring its list of customers to cut out the distributor. The wholesaler, Forrest Fresh Foods Ltd., filed a claim for damages against Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Ltd. with the Competition Appeal Tribunal on March 31. In a summary of the complaint that became available on Friday, the company accuses Coca-Cola of offering advantageous prices on its products in exchange for details on the volume and frequency of customer orders. The distributor claims that Coca-Cola then used that information...

