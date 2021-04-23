Ex-Berg & Androphy Paralegal Slams Bid To Toss Bias Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A Black former legal assistant at Berg & Androphy has urged a Manhattan federal court not to toss her suit against the firm and its managing partner, saying she was treated "like a servant" and fired for complaining about repeated incidents of race discrimination. Akima Gurley on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos to deny the firm's attempt to toss her November 2020 suit, saying she encountered bias more than a dozen times during her 15-month stint at the firm. "The motion to dismiss simply contains statements based on intellectual dishonesty," Gurley said in Thursday's brief. Gurley, who worked for...

