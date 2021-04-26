Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

California Donor Law Invalid In All Cases, Justices Told

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- California's law requiring charitable organizations to disclose donor tax information is facially unconstitutional in all potential applications because it is not narrowly tailored, the law's challengers told the U.S. Supreme Court in oral arguments Monday.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday regarding California's law requiring charitable organizations to disclose donor tax information. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) California's interest in regulating charities does not justify its blanket disclosure requirement that all charities provide tax information to the state attorney general about their largest donors, the Americans for Prosperity Foundation, a conservative group backed by the Koch family, told the justices during oral...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!