California Donor Law Invalid In All Cases, Justices Told

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- California's law requiring charitable organizations to disclose donor tax information is facially unconstitutional in all potential applications because it is not narrowly tailored, the law's challengers told the U.S. Supreme Court in oral arguments Monday. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday regarding California's law requiring charitable organizations to disclose donor tax information. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) California's interest in regulating charities does not justify its blanket disclosure requirement that all charities provide tax information to the state attorney general about their largest donors, the Americans for Prosperity Foundation, a conservative group backed by the Koch family, told the justices during oral...

