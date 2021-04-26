Sidley Nabs Calif. Enviro Agency Vet From Alston & Bird

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 1:16 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP nabbed an environmental partner who formerly headed the California Department of Toxic Substances Control from Alston & Bird LLP, the firm confirmed Friday. Maureen Gorsen, who previously was the director of the California DTSC and once served as general counsel for the California Environmental Protection Agency, will join Sidley in Los Angeles as a partner in the firm's environmental practice. Gorsen, who brings more than 20 years of agency experience, has worked as a partner at Alston & Bird since 2009, helping companies with agency enforcement defense and crafting regulatory compliance. The managing partner of Sidley's greater Los...

