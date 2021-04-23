Attys Skeptical NJ Will Seize Moment For Bench Diversity

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A record number of judicial vacancies in New Jersey could become a missed opportunity for what attorneys say is a moment to add more diverse voices to the roster of state judges after systemic forces have limited minority representation on the bench. With dozens of vacancies impeding the courts amid challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, members of diverse state bar groups have called for raising the level of judicial diversity in a state where nearly half the residents are people of color but less than a fifth of state judges were from minority groups as of the end of last year. However, Bhaveen R. Jani, president of...

